Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Drops By 85.0%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BBTVF traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. BBTV has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

