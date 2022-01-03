Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Drops By 97.8%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.23. 4,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,983. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

