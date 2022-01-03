Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Declines By 88.6%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Elemental Royalties has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.40.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

