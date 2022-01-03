Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rises By 411.6%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 411.6% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

