Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Decreases By 87.8%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,066. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0756 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

