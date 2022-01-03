Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Expands By 79.8%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TBXXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. 26,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,352. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

