Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Expands By 79.8%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TBXXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. 26,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,352. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
