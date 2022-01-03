Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Grows By 500.0%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WNARF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNARF. Canaccord Genuity cut Western Areas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

