Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Declines By 88.9%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WYNMY remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Monday. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

