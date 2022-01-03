Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Declines By 88.9%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WYNMY remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Monday. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau
Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.