Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.