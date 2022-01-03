SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

TSE:SIL remained flat at $C$10.00 on Wednesday. 106,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,349. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -33.56. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.15.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. Research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

