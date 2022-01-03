Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $25,958,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $27,297,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

