SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.61.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

