SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Europe

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Europe from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.05. 19,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.