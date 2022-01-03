SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.25

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.25 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 1550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Get SMART Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.