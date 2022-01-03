SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SNC stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.26. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.11 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 325.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

