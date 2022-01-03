Snider Financial Group Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

