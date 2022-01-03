Snider Financial Group Has $2.34 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,123,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,227,000 after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.