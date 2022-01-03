Snider Financial Group Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 447,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 203,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

