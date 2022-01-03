Snider Financial Group Purchases 1,634 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Snider Financial Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $324.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $247.33 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.47.

