SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SOBR Safe stock remained flat at $$2.97 during trading hours on Monday. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

