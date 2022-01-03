Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in December

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNRY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,673,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
