Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in December

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNRY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,673,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

