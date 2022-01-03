SOTA Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $551.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $312,372.46 and $551.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005252 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

