Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 1,414.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 949.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.92. 908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94. Source Capital has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $47.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

