Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 11,657 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

