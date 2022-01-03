Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

