Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $414,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

