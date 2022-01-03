Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period.

FTF stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

