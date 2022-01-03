Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 18,001 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.94 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.