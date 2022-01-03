SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.23 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

