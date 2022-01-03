SPC Financial Inc. Buys 920 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,368,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

