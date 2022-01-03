SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

