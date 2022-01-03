SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $117.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $118.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97.

