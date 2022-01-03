SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.78% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 103,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

Shares of RLY opened at $27.00 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.