Spendcoin Price Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

