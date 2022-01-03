Splintershards Price Reaches $0.22 (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Splintershards has a market cap of $77.72 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015662 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009835 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 10,391.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 348,834,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

