SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 38.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 46.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

