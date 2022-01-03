SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

