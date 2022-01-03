SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

