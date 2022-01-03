SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 38.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

