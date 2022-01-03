SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $134,000 in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 625,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.34 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.83.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,262 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

