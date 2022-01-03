SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $915.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $927.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $902.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

