SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 80,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 244.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 129,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 91,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

