SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 217,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

