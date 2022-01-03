SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $188.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

