SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $128.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

