SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.