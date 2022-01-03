State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 502 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.19 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.