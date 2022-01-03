State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

