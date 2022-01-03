State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.25 Million Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC opened at $20.28 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

