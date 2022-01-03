State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,218 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Northwest Natural worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

